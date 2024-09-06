Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,035 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.4 %

CLH stock opened at $236.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.52 and its 200-day moving average is $213.45. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $247.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

