Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,422 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

UTHR opened at $350.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.29 and its 200-day moving average is $281.92. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $366.08.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,350.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,520 shares of company stock valued at $38,572,141 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.