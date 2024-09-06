Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,800 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 240,611 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $14,706,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,533.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,004 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,399. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

THC opened at $161.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $166.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

