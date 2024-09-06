Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 62 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $330.78 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.93.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

