Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,500 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,770,000 after purchasing an additional 102,643 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $109,630,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $62.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

