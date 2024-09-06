Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 90,517 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $765,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

