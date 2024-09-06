Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Sold by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 133,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,788,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 143,776 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of PTVE opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

