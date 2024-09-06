Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

PGY stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 6.44.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $250.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $183,643.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $183,643.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,278 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,099,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

