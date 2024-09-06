PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,197.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,197.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 110,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,980. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 1,537.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. PagerDuty has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

