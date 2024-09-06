Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $24.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Patterson Companies traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 140855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PDCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $37,935,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,431,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after purchasing an additional 730,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 58.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,391,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 515,299 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

