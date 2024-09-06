Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCTY. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PCTY

Paylocity Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $155.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.82. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $206.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Paylocity by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.