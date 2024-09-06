Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) Stock Price Up 976.9%

Shares of Peak Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Free Report) rose 976.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 55,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 678% from the average daily volume of 7,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Peak Bio Trading Up 976.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Peak Bio alerts:

Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Peak Bio Company Profile

Peak Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.