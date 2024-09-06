PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.28). 71,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 184,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.27).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
Insider Activity at PensionBee Group
In other news, insider Mark Wood sold 274,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £419,786.10 ($551,986.98). 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PensionBee Group Company Profile
PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company’s technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.
