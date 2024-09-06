Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.25. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.24, with a volume of 47,996 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perseus Mining
Perseus Mining Trading Up 0.4 %
Perseus Mining Company Profile
Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.
