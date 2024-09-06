Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,432.31

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,432.31 ($18.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,611.50 ($21.19). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,604.50 ($21.10), with a volume of 1,601,781 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSN

Persimmon Price Performance

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,005.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,552.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,432.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury acquired 3,462 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,430 ($18.80) per share, for a total transaction of £49,506.60 ($65,097.44). 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Persimmon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.