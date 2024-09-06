Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,432.31

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,432.31 ($18.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,611.50 ($21.19). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,604.50 ($21.10), with a volume of 1,601,781 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PSN
Persimmon Price Performance
Persimmon Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury acquired 3,462 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,430 ($18.80) per share, for a total transaction of £49,506.60 ($65,097.44). 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Persimmon
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.