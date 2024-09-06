Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

