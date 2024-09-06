Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Trading Down 2.2%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. 64,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 91,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Phoenix Motor Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.60.
About Phoenix Motor
Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Motor
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.