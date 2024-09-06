Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Trading Down 2.2%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. 64,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 91,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Phoenix Motor Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

