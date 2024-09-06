Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.54.

PHR opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $62,768.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,947,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $39,622.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 753,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $736,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

