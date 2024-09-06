Piper Sandler Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $50.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Celsius from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.71.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Celsius by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Celsius by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

