Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $501.01

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.01 ($6.59) and traded as high as GBX 646 ($8.49). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 639 ($8.40), with a volume of 280,891 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,282.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 565.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 501.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58.

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

