Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Trading 7.3% Higher

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.91 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.77 ($0.02). Approximately 15,446,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,007,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Polarean Imaging Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market cap of £20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.91.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a drug-device manufacturer and service provider for noble gas polarizer devices in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform.

