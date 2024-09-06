Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 78,737,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 254,777,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

