Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.46 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of ArcBest worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCB. Bank of America decreased their target price on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.27.

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

