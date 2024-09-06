Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.96 Million Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of CONSOL Energy worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $93.26 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 1.52%.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

