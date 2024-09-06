Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Adtalem Global Education worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $402,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 51,287 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,696. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

