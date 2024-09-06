Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brady by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Brady by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $74.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

