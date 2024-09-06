Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,191 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 720,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REZI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.07. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

