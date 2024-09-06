ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.34. ProFrac shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 54,160 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 786,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $5,102,392.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,197,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,502,093.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,890.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,411,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,105,378.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACDC. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at $8,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ProFrac by 712.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 130,757 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.