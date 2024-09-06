ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 11.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 95,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $88.82.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

