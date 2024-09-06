ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $8.95

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $9.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 33,375,288 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.