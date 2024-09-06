ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $8.95

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $9.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 33,375,288 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

