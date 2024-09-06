Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $341.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.48. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Pool by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

