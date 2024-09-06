Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for ProPetro Holding Corp. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

PUMP stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $768.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.02. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,889.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,517 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 400.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

