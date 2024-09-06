Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Issued By Zacks Research

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

STE has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock opened at $239.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.47 and a 200-day moving average of $224.73. STERIS has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $245.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

