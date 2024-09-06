Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Hooker Furnishings Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $93.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.94 million. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.63 million, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently 235.90%.

In related news, Director Tonya Harris Jackson purchased 1,850 shares of Hooker Furnishings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $25,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $343,366.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

