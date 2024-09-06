Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company had revenue of C$409.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.03 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$80.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.13. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$52.15 and a 52-week high of C$86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total value of C$6,934,433.00. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.