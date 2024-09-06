Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Cut by Wedbush

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Price Performance

CNK stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 99,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82,493 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,253,000.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.