Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Reduced by William Blair

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kenvue in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Kenvue’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kenvue’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of KVUE opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kenvue by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kenvue by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 280,591 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 176.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 223,537 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

