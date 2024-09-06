Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

