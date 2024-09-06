Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Lowered by Analyst

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $27.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612,373 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,648 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $31,028,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,816,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

