Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 87 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,899 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $6,816,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $408.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.81. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

