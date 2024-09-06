Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $119.32

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.32 and last traded at $119.82, with a volume of 33647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

Qualys Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.09.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $954,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,437,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total transaction of $954,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,437,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,719,000 after buying an additional 197,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 184,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,293 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Qualys by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 154,492 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 139,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

