Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.53 and last traded at C$3.68. 34,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 31,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.
Separately, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.
