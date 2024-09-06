Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,486 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,058.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,550.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $56.02 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.55.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 46.4% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,396 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BILL by 70.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after buying an additional 575,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,702,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

