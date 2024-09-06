Ranmali Bopitiya Sells 36,175 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 36,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $650,788.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,411.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oscar Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE OSCR opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Oscar Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

