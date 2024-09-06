Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Gap Down to $7.09

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $6.60. Ranpak shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 10,887 shares traded.

PACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Ranpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ranpak in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $547.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,863,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 943,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ranpak by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

