Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Iain Hooley Acquires 9 Shares of Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Hooley bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,806 ($23.75) per share, for a total transaction of £162.54 ($213.73).

Iain Hooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 4th, Iain Hooley bought 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,728 ($22.72) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($181.78).

Rathbones Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,764 ($23.20) on Friday. Rathbones Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,005 ($26.36). The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,891.80, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,806.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,699.44.

Rathbones Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is currently 14,426.23%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

