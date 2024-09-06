Raymond James Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$27.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.42.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.45 and a 52-week high of C$38.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.