Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $62.88 and last traded at $62.83. Approximately 966,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,944,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on O

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.