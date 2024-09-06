Rebecca Clary Sells 75,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Globalstar Price Performance
NYSE:GSAT opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
