Rebecca Clary Sells 75,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GSAT opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 357,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 12.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

