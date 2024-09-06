Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Redfin Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,377 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

